Brokerages Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) PT at $127.17

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.17.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NSRGY opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $106.67 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 94.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 74,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its position in Nestlé by 4.3% during the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Nestlé by 1.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 85,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

