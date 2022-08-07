Analysts Set Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Target Price at $141.00

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($123.71) to €134.00 ($138.14) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Safran from €140.00 ($144.33) to €150.00 ($154.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Performance

Safran stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Safran has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50.

Safran Cuts Dividend

About Safran

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.