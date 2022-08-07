CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.33) to €4.50 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.04) to €3.75 ($3.87) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.48) to €4.00 ($4.12) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

