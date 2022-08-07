Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.16.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airbnb Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after buying an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $117.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.52. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

