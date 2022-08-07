Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 135,546 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of COMPASS Pathways worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $853.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.54. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

