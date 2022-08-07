Analysts Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target at $19.19

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRSWF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TRSWF opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

