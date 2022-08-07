AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 332,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after buying an additional 44,790 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -470.72%.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

