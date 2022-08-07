Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to $140.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from $150.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RGLD. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.40.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.19. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

