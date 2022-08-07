Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.96.

NYSE TWLO opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $382.75.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

