Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 181.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LYFT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lyft by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Lyft by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.