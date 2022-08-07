Robert W. Baird Increases Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $30.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.89 million and a P/E ratio of -69.95. Portillo’s has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $57.73.

Insider Activity at Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Portillo’s news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Portillo’s news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at $141,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,523,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.