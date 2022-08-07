Robert W. Baird Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $25.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

