Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

HYZN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $689.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 981,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1,296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 390,641 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Articles

