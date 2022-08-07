Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $267.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.06 and a 200 day moving average of $235.78. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

