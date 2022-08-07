Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Loews worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Loews by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $10,023,518.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $10,023,518.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.