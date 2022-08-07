New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of IAA worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,558,000 after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in IAA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,108,000 after purchasing an additional 125,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IAA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,399,000 after purchasing an additional 192,369 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IAA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,087,000 after purchasing an additional 352,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,469,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,647,000 after purchasing an additional 91,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
IAA Stock Performance
Shares of IAA stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $61.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
About IAA
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAA (IAA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.