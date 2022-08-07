New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of IAA worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,558,000 after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in IAA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,108,000 after purchasing an additional 125,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IAA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,399,000 after purchasing an additional 192,369 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IAA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,087,000 after purchasing an additional 352,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,469,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,647,000 after purchasing an additional 91,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $61.17.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. IAA’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

