New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 35,160 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.58% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 363.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 532,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

