New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 15,970 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,802 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.40% of WSFS Financial worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.77. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

