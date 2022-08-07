New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 91,047 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,047 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.49% of Kennametal worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE KMT opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $530.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.