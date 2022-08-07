TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TPIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

TPI Composites stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

