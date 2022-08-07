Cowen Increases TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $20.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

TPI Composites stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 704,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 588,700 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 503.3% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 411,428 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $4,938,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

