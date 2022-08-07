Beauty Health (SKIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Beauty Health to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Beauty Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beauty Health stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.40. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $30.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Beauty Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 89.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKIN shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

