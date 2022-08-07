Beauty Health (SKIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Beauty Health to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Beauty Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Beauty Health Price Performance
Beauty Health stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.40. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $30.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on SKIN shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.
About Beauty Health
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.