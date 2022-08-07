Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $162.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $127.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,685.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after purchasing an additional 385,541 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 56.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 92,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 98,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

