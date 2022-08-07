Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.88%.

RDVT opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $332.46 million, a PE ratio of 273.22 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Violet by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 85,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

