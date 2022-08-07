Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.88%.
Red Violet Price Performance
RDVT opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $332.46 million, a PE ratio of 273.22 and a beta of 1.20.
About Red Violet
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
