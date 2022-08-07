Vivid Seats (SEAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Vivid Seats has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. On average, analysts expect Vivid Seats to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $8.53 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 736.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

