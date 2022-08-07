Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s 4th Largest Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 15.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.33.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
