LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

