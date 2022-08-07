Stephens Lowers Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. Camden National has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $662.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

