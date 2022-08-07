Old West Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Old West Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,381,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $7,490,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 39,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 41,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day moving average is $157.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

