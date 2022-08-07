Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

