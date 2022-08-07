Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 90,754 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,558 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Southside Bancshares worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.



