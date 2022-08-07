Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 155,914 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STX opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.37. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

