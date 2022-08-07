FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.61% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $36.57 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

