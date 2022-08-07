Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 267 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Markel worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Markel by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL opened at $1,167.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.61 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,165.18 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,298.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,329.63.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 228 shares of company stock worth $287,268. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

