California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,292 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Univar Solutions worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 14,414 shares of company stock valued at $402,027 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

