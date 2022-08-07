California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,634 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22,098.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,413,000 after buying an additional 1,815,851 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,498,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after buying an additional 1,034,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after buying an additional 822,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,838,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,876,000 after buying an additional 619,905 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

