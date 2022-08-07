Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $435,919.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $421,176.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $420,072.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $411,102.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total transaction of $421,383.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $381,662.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $400,867.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 184.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

