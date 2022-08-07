California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Integra LifeSciences worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 55.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85.

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,587 shares of company stock valued at $90,108. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

