23andMe (ME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. 23andMe has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 102.79 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 79.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.40. 23andMe has a twelve month low of 2.12 and a twelve month high of 13.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,692,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 873,217 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 229,188 shares during the period. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.