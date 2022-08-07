Groupon (GRPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Groupon has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Groupon has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.06.

GRPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other news, major shareholder Jan Barta purchased 11,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $148,311.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,271,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,443,511.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 863,211 shares of company stock valued at $12,318,295. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

