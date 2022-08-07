Key Tronic (KTCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
