Key Tronic (KTCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

