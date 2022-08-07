Dolby Laboratories (DLB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

