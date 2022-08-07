Exelixis (EXEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Exelixis has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

