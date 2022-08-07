FTC Solar (FTCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect FTC Solar to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. FTC Solar has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FTC Solar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Stock Down 1.8 %

FTC Solar stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $489.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently commented on FTCI. UBS Group boosted their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,273,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,788,584.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $835,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,273,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,788,584.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 403,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,032 and sold 1,193,031 shares valued at $5,053,532.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FTC Solar by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

