DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 35,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.90. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

