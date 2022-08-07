Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.88 Million Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,381 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Benchmark Electronics worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 231,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 36.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 684,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BHE opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

