Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Lumentum worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 84,482 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

