Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 9,298 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.