Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 779.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,392 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,872,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 504,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 52,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40,623 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SVAL stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44.

