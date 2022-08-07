Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $163,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 23.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of FOF opened at $11.87 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

